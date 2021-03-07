Brokerages Anticipate The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.61 Billion

Brokerages predict that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will post sales of $38.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.81 billion to $39.58 billion. The Kroger posted sales of $41.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year sales of $127.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.72 billion to $128.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $130.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $128.57 billion to $131.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.74.

KR opened at $34.44 on Friday. The Kroger has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In other news, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 6,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $210,812.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,321.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in The Kroger by 17.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in The Kroger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in The Kroger by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

