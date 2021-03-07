Brokerages Anticipate ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Post $1.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.25. ViacomCBS reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.99. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Barrington Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.24. 14,159,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,072,949. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

