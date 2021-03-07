Brokerages Anticipate Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD) to Post $0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD) to post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viemed Healthcare’s earnings. Viemed Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viemed Healthcare.

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viemed Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

NYSE:VMD opened at $9.59 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.14.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

