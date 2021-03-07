Brokerages Expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.75 Billion

Analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to report $49.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $51.04 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $47.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $204.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.03 billion to $206.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $224.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $209.07 billion to $236.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.10.

NYSE ABC opened at $104.83 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $112.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,416.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $153,111,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,453 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,046.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,976,000 after buying an additional 1,139,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,762,000 after buying an additional 794,449 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 628,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,417,000 after buying an additional 289,928 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

