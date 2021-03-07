Brokerages Expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.67 Per Share

Analysts forecast that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will announce earnings per share of $3.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.38. CACI International reported earnings per share of $3.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year earnings of $15.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.90 to $15.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $15.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.66 to $16.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CACI International.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.08.

In other news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total transaction of $49,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 2,275 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 542.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the third quarter valued at $73,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CACI traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.27. 284,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,572. CACI International has a twelve month low of $156.15 and a twelve month high of $266.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.25.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CACI International (CACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.