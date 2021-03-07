Brokerages Expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to announce $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Casey’s General Stores reported sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year sales of $8.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $8.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.93 billion to $10.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CASY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total transaction of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $80,029,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 653,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,150,000 after buying an additional 277,686 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 731,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,663,000 after buying an additional 200,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 687,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,739,000 after buying an additional 160,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,700,000 after buying an additional 157,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $203.62 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $213.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.05 and a 200-day moving average of $184.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

