Brokerages Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will announce $0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.98. EnPro Industries reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EnPro Industries.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE NPO traded up $3.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.06. The company had a trading volume of 145,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,038. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.37 per share, with a total value of $208,425.00. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $24,600,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 59,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.