Brokerages Expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to post earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Extra Space Storage reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $6.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.69.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,390,000 after purchasing an additional 128,114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,502,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,850,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $141,453,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,859,000 after purchasing an additional 197,648 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $123.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,276. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.31. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

