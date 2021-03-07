Brokerages Expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to post earnings per share of $1.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the highest is $1.19. Fiserv reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,138,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,509. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.07. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $121.83. The company has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

