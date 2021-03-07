Brokerages Expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.97 Million

Brokerages expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to announce sales of $117.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.70 million. Hallmark Financial Services posted sales of $124.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $502.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500.98 million to $504.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $455.46 million, with estimates ranging from $440.72 million to $470.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. The company has a market cap of $65.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

