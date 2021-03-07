Brokerages Expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $544.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to report $544.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $595.90 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $585.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,134,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,022 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,106,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,367,000 after buying an additional 195,528 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,757,000 after buying an additional 3,214,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 694.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,135,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,257,000 after buying an additional 6,237,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

