Brokerages Expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.23. Heritage Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Heritage Commerce.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

HTBK stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 362,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,384. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.56 million, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,561.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,602.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 578,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 192,136 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,606,000 after acquiring an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 919,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 181,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.