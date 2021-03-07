Brokerages Expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $0.96. Jack in the Box reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $7.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. OTR Global raised shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $99.13. 464,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,375. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.50 and its 200-day moving average is $90.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,536,000 after acquiring an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Jack in the Box by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,654,000 after buying an additional 128,358 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 745,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,190,000 after buying an additional 41,110 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 410,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,059,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 16.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,969,000 after buying an additional 57,278 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

