Brokerages Expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $0.96. Jack in the Box reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $6.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $7.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $7.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. OTR Global raised shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $1.14 on Friday, reaching $99.13. 464,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,375. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.50 and its 200-day moving average is $90.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,536,000 after acquiring an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Jack in the Box by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,654,000 after buying an additional 128,358 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 745,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,190,000 after buying an additional 41,110 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 410,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,059,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 16.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 403,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,969,000 after buying an additional 57,278 shares during the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.