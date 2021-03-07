Brokerages Expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $730.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will report $730.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $759.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $717.49 million. Kansas City Southern reported sales of $731.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KSU. Cowen upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.55.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $211.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.54 and a 200 day moving average of $194.43. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $223.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,485,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,311 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,599,000 after purchasing an additional 158,803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after purchasing an additional 232,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,714,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 962,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,516,000 after purchasing an additional 207,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

