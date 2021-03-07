Brokerages Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.08). Marriott International reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share.

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.05.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,803 shares of company stock valued at $22,461,393. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

MAR traded up $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,040,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.21 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.32.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

