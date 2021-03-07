Brokerages Expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. MEDNAX reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,691,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,681,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 90,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 29,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after buying an additional 251,346 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 139,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 33,878 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MD traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.04. 1,259,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,157. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

