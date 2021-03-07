Brokerages Expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to Announce -$1.59 EPS

Brokerages expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to announce ($1.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.20). PTC Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.00) to ($2.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.11) to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.91.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,517. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.49. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $70.82. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 348,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $21,253,437.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,181,497. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 26,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $1,815,801.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 679,554 shares of company stock worth $41,943,715 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,996,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,875,000 after acquiring an additional 977,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,828,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,897,000 after acquiring an additional 285,694 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $13,561,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 364,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,266,000 after buying an additional 139,482 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

