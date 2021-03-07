Brokerages Expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report sales of $10.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.37 billion. Sanofi reported sales of $9.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year sales of $45.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.09 billion to $46.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $48.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.52 billion to $49.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

SNY stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

