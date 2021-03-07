Brokerages Expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will post $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $766.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $4.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.20.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $173.44 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $67.90 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after purchasing an additional 653,981 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,214,000 after purchasing an additional 564,004 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $287,863,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,262,000 after purchasing an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 670,598 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

