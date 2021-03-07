Brokerages Expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.96 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will announce $3.96 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.86 billion. Stryker reported sales of $3.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $17.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.88 billion to $17.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $18.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.95 billion to $18.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stryker.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

SYK opened at $240.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $250.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,707 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryker (SYK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.