Brokerages Expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $506.09 Million

Analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will report sales of $506.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $520.10 million and the lowest is $496.10 million. The Hain Celestial Group posted sales of $553.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Hain Celestial Group.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,005,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 173,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $7,332,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after buying an additional 60,706 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 647,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,015,000 after acquiring an additional 42,865 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAIN opened at $43.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $45.42.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.