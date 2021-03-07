Brokerages Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.39. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

WPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $64.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

Shares of WPM opened at $36.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.81. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,205 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,897 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,985,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,993,000 after acquiring an additional 434,159 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,981,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after acquiring an additional 120,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,773,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,833,000 after acquiring an additional 84,570 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

