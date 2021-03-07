Brokers Issue Forecasts for Profound Medical Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Profound Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

PROF opened at $22.27 on Friday. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $451.15 million, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

