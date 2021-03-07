Brokers Offer Predictions for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.58) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.69). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.11.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $22.31 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $1,396,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $27,799.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,904 shares of company stock worth $6,485,240 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

