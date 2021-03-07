Brokers Offer Predictions for STAG Industrial, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of STAG Industrial in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.95.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.80%.

In related news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 50,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 167,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

