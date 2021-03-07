Brokers Offer Predictions for TherapeuticsMD, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXMD)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.54). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.19. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6,296.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,278,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133,350 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at $4,006,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,419,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,918,000 after buying an additional 2,727,622 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,925,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

