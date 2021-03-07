Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,171 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.11% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $68,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

BAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

BAM opened at $41.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,134.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $44.24.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

