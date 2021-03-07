Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stake Lowered by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,379 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.48% of Brooks Automation worth $24,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Shares of BRKS traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.80. 814,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,000. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 88.41 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.55. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $91.78.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.