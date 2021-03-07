Brown Financial Advisory Acquires New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brown Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,865,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 7.9% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 207,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,487,000 after buying an additional 41,297 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,397,000. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,740,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.96. The company had a trading volume of 763,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,703. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $219.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.03.

