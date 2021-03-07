Brown Financial Advisory Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Brown Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 259,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 9.7% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Brown Financial Advisory owned 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.24. 1,301,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,835. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.72.

