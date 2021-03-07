Brown Financial Advisory Acquires Shares of 7,334 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brown Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 10,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,985,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,076. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $255.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.