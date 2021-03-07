Brown Financial Advisory Buys Shares of 84,874 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brown Financial Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 84,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,980,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 15.9% of Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brown Financial Advisory owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 153.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,568,000 after buying an additional 61,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.09. 801,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 698,238. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.36 and its 200 day moving average is $202.90. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $224.95.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.