Brown Financial Advisory Invests $1.20 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brown Financial Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

IWD traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.46. 5,165,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,595. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.25 and a 200 day moving average of $130.69. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $148.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

