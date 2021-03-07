Brown Financial Advisory Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Brown Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 354,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,949,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 10.6% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brown Financial Advisory owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $34.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,262,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,966. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $32.17.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.