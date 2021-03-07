Brown Financial Advisory Purchases Shares of 152,566 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Brown Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 152,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,455,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 11.9% of Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782,759 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,630 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,122,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,689,000.

Shares of BND traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.10. 6,871,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,853,410. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.80 and a 200 day moving average of $87.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

