Brown Financial Advisory Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brown Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $6.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $385.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,516,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,716. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $395.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $385.40 and its 200-day moving average is $361.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

