BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOOO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

DOOO stock opened at $73.28 on Friday. BRP has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.63.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

