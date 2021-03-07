Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) (LON:BUR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) (LON:BUR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 681.40 ($8.90).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 637 ($8.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) alerts:

BUR traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 587.50 ($7.68). 524,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,940. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.02. Burford Capital Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 250.43 ($3.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 800.79 ($10.46). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 635.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 664.99. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.