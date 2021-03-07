Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Up 2.8% This Week

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $57.73 million and $182.79 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap token can now be purchased for about $4.84 or 0.00009563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $237.57 or 0.00469280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00069148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00077549 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00081922 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00052157 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.22 or 0.00464651 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,300,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,925,175 tokens. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

