Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $272.91.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 9.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 72.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BURL traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $296.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.75 and a 200 day moving average of $230.04. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

