Burst (BURST) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,698.00

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last seven days, Burst has traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Burst coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Burst has a market cap of $9.68 million and $9,698.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,116,596,983 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

