BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

BWX Technologies has raised its dividend payment by 81.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BWX Technologies has a payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BWX Technologies to earn $3.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

BWXT stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.82. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $65.60.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $210,847 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

