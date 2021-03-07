CACHE Gold (CGT) Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One CACHE Gold token can now be bought for $54.79 or 0.00108085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CACHE Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $137,184.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00055140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.75 or 0.00780734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00027219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00059745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00029767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00041842 BTC.

CACHE Gold Token Profile

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a token. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 50,295 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,669 tokens. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.