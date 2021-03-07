CaixaPay Price Up 3,826.1% Over Last 7 Days (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One CaixaPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the dollar. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.52 or 0.00459671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00067984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00076333 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00080715 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00051186 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.59 or 0.00465656 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

