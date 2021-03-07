California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Short Interest Down 18.4% in February

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 716,600 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the January 28th total of 877,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. TheStreet raised California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

NYSE CWT traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $52.96. The stock had a trading volume of 421,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,758. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 70.23%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.