Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.64.

ELY has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY opened at $28.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.16.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 333.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.