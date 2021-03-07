Callisto Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.62 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $10.62 million and approximately $142,976.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,672.34 or 0.03286293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00022456 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

