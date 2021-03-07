Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMBM. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

CMBM traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $40.13. 368,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,596. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 148.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $47.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $82.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vector Capital, L.L.C. sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $66,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at $970,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,510,000 shares of company stock worth $66,747,260. 78.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

