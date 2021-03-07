Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP raised its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,974,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 108,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,041.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,067.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT opened at $102.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $114.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

CPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

