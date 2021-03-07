Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Holdings Raised by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 1,052.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,043 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,390 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 141,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,580,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.92. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue was down 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

